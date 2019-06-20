Cedric Muscat, a student from St Augustine’s College, has been awarded a needs-based, partially funded scholarship to undertake the two-year International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma at United World College (UWC) in Changshu, China.

UWC international schools not only strive for academic excellence using their internationally recognised educational pedagogy pioneered by Kurt Hahn to offer the internationally-respected IB diploma, but also focus on cultivating a learning environment grounded on values that encourage the development of well-rounded alumni.

The scholarship was awarded by the UWC Malta National Committee which aims to raise awareness about the UWC movement and select students to attend the 18 UWC colleges across the world, including in southeast Asia, Africa and South America.

Further information e-mail info@mt.uwc.org or visit the links below.

www.uwc.org

www.facebook.com/UWCMalta

Instagram @uwc_malta