Recruitment brand VacancyCentre − VC has unveiled its rebranding and new website in its continued efforts to offer more focused services to its broad range of clients.

As local pioneers of online recruitment, the team at VC announced another important milestone ‒ the converging of recruitment to service talent within finance, compliance and technology.

Mindful of the constant dynamic changes in technology, increased mobile usage and talent-pool mobility, VC is repositioning its approach and efforts with a view to become more discipline-driven, thus fine-tuning its team’s understanding of key areas of competence within the three focus areas.

Designed and built on a state-of-the-art SaaS platform, the new website sits on a highly-advanced set of technologies, specifically designed for the recruitment industry, perfectly matching the growing requirements for enhanced functionality and advanced technological developments, which will ensure VC continues to retain a competitive edge, providing both employers and career-seekers alike with a more engaging and streamlined experience.

“I am pleased to have had the golden opportunity to work on such an interesting project, particularly at a time when new challenges are redefining the recruitment industry. Looking ahead with optimism, I firmly believe we are on track to continue being a company of choice when it comes to the hiring of professional and technical talent within finance, compliance and technology. I personally want to thank everyone involved for their continued dedication and time to help materialise these projects,” Robert Sultana, VC’s general manager, said.

CSB’s CEO Michael J. Zammit added: “We are heavily investing in new technologies, upskilling our team members, fine-tuning our marketing message and redefining our business operations. At VC, we will continue to position ourselves as the desired recruitment company of choice. We are confident such new changes will further redefine how we conduct recruitment business and will better equip our team to face the challenges ahead.”

For more information, contact VC on jobs@vacancycentre.com.