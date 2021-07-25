VacancyCentre (VC) was a keynote sponsor of FinanceMalta’s 14th Annual Conference 2021.

VC general manager Robert J. Sultana addressed an audience of financial practitioners, speaking about ‘Employment: Talent for the Future’.

The themes revolved around the ongoing challenges of attracting talent; challenges to stay competitive and scale business when pools of talent are limited; the rise of fintech and the changes brought about, and how the future of the employment market will be redefined due to the disruptions of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation.

The goal of the FinanceMalta annual conference is to bring together Malta’s finance community to foster discussions and analysis of where the Maltese financial market is heading. The line-up of speakers and panellists included C-level executives, EU policymakers, government representatives, officials of global standard-setting organisations, renowned academics and researchers.

From sector leaders to new challengers, from established companies to fast-growing start-ups, all speakers shared best practices and actionable insights about industry-moving trends.

