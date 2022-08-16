Malta is filled to the brim with exhilarating historical sites, spectacular beaches and loads of activities to indulge in. It’s no surprise that Malta and its sister island Gozo, are popular destinations for travellers looking to catch some sun and unwind.

Those looking for a pleasant visit to Malta should opt to stay at one of the islands’ many unique short lets for a truly authentic experience. From added privacy to unforgettable homes, here is why you should opt for short-let properties in Malta for a truly memorable holiday or staycation.

Added privacy

It’s not always easy to find a place that can present you with complete privacy — particularly if you are staying in spaces with common areas. With a short-term rental property, however, you will benefit from the luxury of having an entire house to yourself. Most holiday properties in Malta and Gozo, particularly traditional ones, have lush outdoor gardens, private pools, or even spectacular roof terraces. This means that you will be able to spend your time exactly the way you want to — in absolute peace.

Highly convenient

Short-term rental properties in Malta and Gozo can be rented out for anywhere from one night to a couple of months. They provide an economical alternative for families, large groups and digital nomads. Short-term rentals have grown popular in recent years as they make a great option for people looking to benefit from amazing locations and full amenities.

Fascinating locations

Wouldn’t it be an absolute dream to enjoy an unobstructed sunrise over the Grand Harbour from the comfort of your bed? What about staying in a 400-year-old traditional Maltese farmhouse with distinctive characteristics? Seeking a vacation home in Valletta or a sleepy village square in Gozo?

Some holiday rentals in Malta and Gozo are located near popular landmarks, shopping centres and antique markets — making them a terrific spot for those looking to explore their destination like a true local.

Freedom to explore

If you’re a bit of an adventurer or love nothing more than meandering off the beaten path, choosing remote short-term accommodations like a rural Maltese farmhouse, or a ravishing townhouse in the middle of a secluded village will enable you to explore the Maltese islands like no other. Staying in villages and cities in Malta and Gozo such as Zurrieq, Qrendi and Victoria will give you the chance to discover spaces that would otherwise be difficult to reach – particularly for those on a strict itinerary.

Unique stays

In Malta and Gozo, you can find considerable holiday homes and vacation rentals that will present you with uniqueness, beauty and sometimes even quirkiness. Short-term lodgings are designed to provide authentic memories to their guests. In Malta and Gozo, you can immerse yourself in a local experience by opting for one of the many traditional Maltese homes such as townhouses, farmhouses, apartments, palazzos and houses of character for rent.

Great comfort

Many short-let rentals come with fully furnished kitchens, bbq areas, roof terraces, private pools and cable TV. When choosing short-term rentals for your holiday in Malta and Gozo, you will benefit from additional comfort and more space to decompress, unwind and be entertained. Other short-term accommodations come with spacious gardens and outdoor spaces.

Unforgettable experiences

Staying amid a Gozitan village or a secluded villa in beautiful Malta means that you will be able to immerse yourself in the Maltese lifestyle and live like a local. This is especially true if you happen to rent short-term holiday lodging in a town celebrating its yearly Festa (village feast). Experiencing one of these unique festivities, exploring a beautiful escape to one of the island’s hidden swimming spots or casually traipsing on one of Malta’s unique hiking trails will surely provide you with the ultimate unforgettable experience.

Got a holiday booked to Malta or planning an unwinding staycation? Check out short-let properties on Yellow for a wide range of accommodations to choose from.

Written by Chiara Micallef