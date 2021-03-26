The bankers’ union said on Friday it cannot understand the logic behind the health authorities’ refusal to accelerate vaccination for frontliners in the sector.

In a statement, the Malta Union of Bank Employees said frontliners in the financial services sector are performing a critical service and it expected timeframes as to when they will be vaccinated, minimising risks to employees and customers.



Their service entailed continuous contact with customers and/or interaction with external officials for long sessions in a normally "closed" working environment and it did not make sense to prolong their vaccination, it said.

The union added that branches and offices have had to close due to positive cases, which included a fatality.