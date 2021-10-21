Bayern Munich confirmed Thursday that head coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for COVID-19 - even though he is fully vaccinated - having already sat out their Champions League win at Benfica with illness.

“Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated,” the German giants said in a statement.

“He will return to Munich separately from the team by air ambulance and will isolate at home.”

Nagelsmann missed Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Benfica in Lisbon after being taken ill and his assistant coaches Dino Toppmoeller and Xaver Zembrod took over duties on the bench.

