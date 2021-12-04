Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates will be updated to show whether its holder has received a third booster dose, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Existing certificates – which only provide information about the initial vaccine doses required to be considered fully vaccinated – will remain valid for travel and all other local purposes until every resident has been offered a booster dose.

Booster doses started being administered a few months ago and rollout is progressing by age, with over 50s currently receiving appointments to take their third dose.

To generate an updated COVID-19 certificate that includes information about booster doses, holders must browse to certifikatvaccin.gov.mt and follow the instructions to reprint their certificate. Certificates will include mention of the booster dose once 14 days have passed from when a person receives the booster.