The NBA said Wednesday players who do not comply with local Covid-19 vaccination mandates will be docked pay for games they are forced to miss because of their status.

The policy means players with teams based in San Francisco and New York — where local regulations require full vaccination for indoor events — must get vaccinated or else risk seeing their pay effectively cut in half.

“Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement to reporters.

The NBA comment comes amid tensions between the league and a minority of players who have declined to be vaccinated.

