England manager Gareth Southgate said Friday the coronavirus vaccination programme was the “only way out” of the pandemic as concerns grow over the low rate of Premier League players getting the jab.

Although no official figures are available, reports suggest only seven of England’s 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.

A number of players in Southgate’s squad are understood not to have had the jab ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra.

The government has urged Premier League footballers to take the vaccine, with Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston reiterating the message this week and Southgate would clearly prefer all his players to have the jab.

