EU member states need to ensure there is better coordination on a wider range of issues, two Labour MEPs said on Tuesday, urging member states to use the joint procurement for COVID-19 vaccines as an example.

Speaking during a media briefing with journalists, Labour MEPs Josianne Cutajar and Cyrus Engerer both said they hoped for better coordination between the different member states when deciding on crucial matters.

This, they said, was especially important when it comes to the tourism industry and plans for the future of the sector following the pandemic.

“We need to have a holistic plan for the future of travel. Better coordination is needed on this, as we saw with the rollout of the vaccines,” Cutajar said.

Engerer said such joint efforts would also be useful when it comes to deciding on the so-called COVID-19 vaccine passport - a document that would be used by those travelling to confirm they have been inoculated against the virus.

“We need to plan ahead. Even though we have yet to decide on the way forward with this, we need to plan ahead so that we can have better coordination later,” Engerer said.

The MEP, who sits on the public health committee, said Malta was so far able to secure the highest number of doses per 100 inhabitants because the health authorities were sticking to their rollout plans.

“Once the Commission sees that the country is sticking to its plan, then more doses are provided. That is why it is a very positive thing that we have managed to achieve this,” Engerer said.

As of Saturday, Malta had received some 10.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the highest rate in all of Europe.