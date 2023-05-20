Valencia are hoping to take advantage of a shell-shocked Real Madrid on Sunday at Mestalla to earn vital points in their La Liga survival bid.

Los Che won last weekend at Celta Vigo with a last-gasp winner while their relegation rivals Espanyol, Getafe, Real Valladolid, Cadiz and Almeria all lost.

It left them 14th, three points clear of the drop zone with four matches remaining, as they head into a crucial clash with last season’s champions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid travel to Spain’s east coast on the back of a painful thrashing by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals, a week after rivals Barcelona ripped the La Liga title out of their hands.

Valencia will hope Madrid arrive a broken team, desperate for the season to end, rather than aiming to make a point and play for their pride as Dani Carvajal threatened on Wednesday.

