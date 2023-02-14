La Liga strugglers Valencia appointed former midfielder Ruben Baraja as coach on Tuesday tasking him with saving them from relegation.

Los Che sacked Gennaro Gattuso in January before appointing staff member Voro for the eighth time as an interim coach.

Although Voro confirmed the plan was for him to stay in place until the end of the season, three consecutive defeats led Valencia to make a change.

The east coast club are 18th, a point from safety, having suffered 11 defeats in 21 league games.

“One of the most successful and illustrious players in the history of Valencia, (Baraja) knows the idiosyncrasies of the club and returns home as a coach to contribute his professionalism and commitment,” said Valencia in a statement.

