Valencia rallied behind Mouctar Diakhaby on Monday with a training ground demonstration after the club said he was racially abused during Sunday’s La Liga game against Cadiz.

Valencia’s players walked off during the first half in protest but later resumed, with the club claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to return.

Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before the Frenchman left the field and the fixture was stopped.

Referee David Medie wrote in his match report Diakhaby told him that Cala called him a “negro de mierda”, meaning a “sh**ty black”.

Medie wrote the insult had “not been picked up by any of the refereeing team”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta