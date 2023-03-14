Mellieħa SC Football School hosted a coaching clinic with coaches from the Valencia CF Academy last month.

The initiative forms part of a partnership agreement that exists between the Maltese club and the Spanish La Liga club which got under way last year.

Coaches from the Valencia CF Academy spent five days in Malta, during which their head coach Vincent Roch, delivered a session for coaches not only of Mellieha SC Football School but also to others from other clubs in Malta.

“Dreams are becoming realities and this weekend it was the turn of our coaches to gain experience and knowledge from one of the most successful academies in Spain and Europe,” Mellieha SC Football School said.

