Spanish Primera Liga side Valencia CF and their Academy have for the first time on the Maltese Islands hosted a football camp for young athletes thanks to their collaboration agreement with Mellieħa SC Football School.

The camp was led by coaches that came directly from the Valencia CF Academy, which is one of the six best football academies in Europe's top leagues.

The football camp has attracted the participation of Maltese and foreign young players alike.

At the end of the camp, the most promising player was chosen by the camp’s coaching staff and will have the opportunity to travel to Spain where he will join a group of promising players that form part of the elite team for training sessions and matches with the Elite Academy.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com