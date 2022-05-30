Valencia confirmed on Monday Anil Murthy has been sacked as president after he was heard threatening a player and criticising the club’s owner, Peter Lim, in a series of leaked audio recordings.

In a statement, the club said “a change in leadership is required, in order to regain the trust of the fans and the community and to put Valencia CF in a position for success. Effective immediately, Anil Murthy will cease to be both President and an employee of Valencia CF.”

In the recordings, published in April by Valencian newspaper Superdeporte, Murthy was heard threatening to destroy the reputation of Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler if he left the club on a free transfer.

