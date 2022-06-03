Valencia have sacked Jose Bordalas as coach, the club confirmed on Friday, with Gennaro Gattuso being lined up to replace him.

Valencia finished a disappointing ninth in La Liga last season, although they did reach the final of the Copa del Rey, which they lost on penalties to Real Betis.

The club have also been cutting costs in recent seasons and have sold a number of key players without replacing them.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.