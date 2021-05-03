Valencia have sacked Javi Gracia as coach, the Spanish club announced on Monday, with just four games left of the season.

A 3-2 defeat by Barcelona at Mestalla on Sunday proved to be Gracia’s final match after just 10 months in charge.

Valencia are 14th in La Liga after six games without a win but Gracia had steered them clear of the bottom three, a feat in itself after the club sold several key players last summer.

They are currently six points above the relegation zone.

“Valencia CF announced this Monday the dismissal of Javi Gracia as coach of the first team,” a club statement read.

