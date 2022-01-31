Valencia have signed Tottenham winger Bryan Gil on loan, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday, with the 20-year-old returning to La Liga six months after leaving Sevilla.

Gil will stay with Valencia until the end of the season although there is no option included in the agreement to buy the Spaniard.

In a statement, Valencia described Gil as a player “with a great present and future” and that is “renowned for his attacking quality on the wing”.

