The second edition of the Valentine Street Theatre, organised by the Gozo Creative Theatre Club, in cooperation with the Gozo Ministry, was held over three consecutive Saturdays, starting on February 1, at St George’s Square.

The couple Marija Portelli and George Cassar, together with flowergirls Cara Axiaq and Julia Zammit, were the centre of attraction, while Mary Grace Xuereb, in the role of Pierrot, presented a rose to every woman present. Music and song were provided by Mario Caruana, Maria Aquilina Caruana and Manwel Rapa.

Other events included painting by Anthony Caruana, wood sculpture by Mario Agius and clay sculpture by Josef Mizzi. Flower arrangements and decorations were showcased by Jason Curmi, Maria Attard, George Camilleri and Melissa Farrugia. The wedding cake decoration was in the hands of Ann Marie Bartolo, Lorraine Debrincat and George Mercieca. Artistic direction was by George Mizzi.

Meanwhile, a Valentine’s artisan fair is being held today at Villa Rundle Gardens between 10am and 6pm. On sale are a variety of handmade goods by local artists, including crafts, personal care products and art and food products. A stand selling oranges and orange juice was set up by helpers of the late Mgr Ġorġ Grima, in aid of Ġesù fil-Proxxmu movement.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri visited the fair where he had a friendly chat with visitors and the people manning the stalls.