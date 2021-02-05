As Valentine’s Day is approaching, people have started thinking about gifts and surprises for their significant others, be it spouses, partners, children, friends and pets.

“As COVID-19 continues to be very much on consumers’ mind, safe and contactless shopping options are the way to go for a safer shopping experience,” Franco Xuereb, executive electronic banking at Bank of Valletta, said.

“Bank of Valletta’s contactless payment options offer convenience and security, translating into a safer, faster and cheaper experience when compared to cash or cheques. Customers can purchase their gifts or pay for their experiences through the use of BOV Pay for in-store purchases and BOV Cards for online shopping.”

With BOV Pay, customers can make in-store payments with their smartphone instead of their physical credit or debit card. Once a BOV Visa Debit or Credit Card is saved on the BOV Pay App, GarminPay or ApplePay, one simply taps their phone or smartwatch to the shop’s point of sale machine and payment is done instantly. Online shoppers who use BOV Cards for online payments have the peace of mind that their card account activity is constantly monitored by an anti-fraud team and system.

“Moreover, premium card holders can earn themselves points in the BOV Loyalty Scheme each time they use their BOV Cards, whether payment is done with a smart phone, watch or physical card, in-store and online. Points can be exchanged for a wide range of gifts that include clothes, wine, electronics, household gifts, spa days and hotel stays. In 2020 alone, we gave back nearly €200,000 to premium card holders. So this Valentine’s Day be safe, use BOV contactless payments and earn yourself some points!”

More information is available on www.bov.com/content/bov-cards.