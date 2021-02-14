An exclusive Valentine’s package offers couples premium access to the reimagined Athenaeum Spa at Corinthia Palace.

One can relax, recharge and reconnect with their special someone this Valentine’s Day with a new and exclusive offer available at €289 per couple.

The all-inclusive package includes a 60-minute couple’s massage, side by side, followed by a full hour within the spa’s Vitality Suite, a secluded haven complete with heated marble beds, relaxation deck, sauna, steam room, plunge pool and the peaceful serenity of the lush Vitality Garden outside.

Included in the package is also a bottle of Barons de Rothschild champagne, complemented by a basket of strawberries.

To reserve a place, visit www.corinthia.com/palace-hotel-and-spa/.