The Aurora Opera House in Victoria is holding a number of events in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

The celebrations kick off tomorrow with a violin recital titled Salut D’Amour, featuring violinist Pierre Louis Attard accompanied by his father, Aurora’s resident conductor Colin Attard, in a programme of works with romantic overtones. Salut D’Amour starts at 7.30pm.

On Sunday, the 1,000-seat opera house will be screening the 1961 American musical West Side Story, which is based on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet. Starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno and George Chakiris, the film won 10 Academy Awards, including best picture, becoming the record holder for the most wins for a musical. The screening starts at 5.30pm.

On February 9, eve of a public holiday, the Cordia String Quartet is presenting Love Changes Everything, a romantic musical soirée, where the musicians will perform a wide range of music from tango to waltz, musical theatre and instrumental renditions of electronic dance music. The show will start at 7.30pm.

And on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the theatre will host All You Need is Love, a mini-concert by the Aurora Youth Choir. For this event, the audience will sit on stage, while a dozen girls forming the choir will sing from the boxes. The 30-minute concert is being held at 4.30pm and at 5.30pm.

All events are free of charge. No specific seats will be reserved but for contact tracing and social distancing purposes, one needs to book beforehand by calling on 7904 5779 or sending an e-mail to rsvp@leone.org.mt.

The organisers will be complying with all health and safety directives issued by the Public Health Authorities.

For more information, visit the Facebook page Teatru tal-Opra Aurora.

All these events are supported by the Ministry for Gozo, through the Cultural Heritage Directorate.