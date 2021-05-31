Birkirkara have announced Michael Valenzia as the new club president prior to the upcoming 2021/2022 season.

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta had revealed that Frank Zarb was stepping down as club president with Valenzia tipped as favourite to take his place.

Valenzia, who occupied the role of vice-president before today, was one of the persons that had put his name forward.

