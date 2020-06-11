The Planning Authority will be extending the validity period of compliance certificates that expired or are about to expire in the coming days.
A number of certificates could not be used over the past weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The PA said on Thursday that certificates expiring between March 15 and June 15 will have their validity period extended, following a request that needs to be made by the architect on behalf of the applicant.
The request for extension must be submitted before June 30 on customercare@pa.org.mt.
It will be re-issued with a three-month validity period.
These certificates confirm that a development follows the planning permission. They are required when applying for water and electricity services.
In 2019 the authority received a record number of 10,442 requests for compliance certificates - a 15% increaser over the previous year.
