The drug scandal embroiling Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Winter Olympics marks a “catastrophic failure” for the fight against doping, United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said Friday.

Valieva, who played a starring role in helping Russia win team gold in Beijing on Monday, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine after competing at an event in Saint Petersburg on December 25.

However the International Testing Agency said in a statement on Friday that the laboratory in Stockholm only reported that Valieva had returned a positive case on February 8 — the day after she competed in Beijing.

