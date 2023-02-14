A budding charter airline calling itself Valletta Airlines has announced it has been issued an Air Operator's Certificate.

The Malta-based airline plans to launch later this year, initially flying a single Airbus A320. It plans to grow its fleet to three Airbus A320-200 and two A330-200 by the end of 2023.

It is owned by Air Valletta Group and says it is backed by Cypriot investment.

"The ACMI (aircraft leasing) and charter markets are rebounding and pushing demand for new aircraft as more and more airlines try to provide expanded capacity for the snowballing numbers of passengers.

"Valletta Airlines is expected to capture the current market situation and provide services for the airlines and tour operators to increase capacity without incurring financial burdens," the airline said.

It thanked Transport Malta for the procedure leading to its certificate.