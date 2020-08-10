Valletta FC’s chances of making good progress in this season’s UEFA Europa League were given a boost on Sunday night when the Citizens were named as one of the seeds for Monday's first qualifying round draw that will be held in Nyon, Switzerland, starting at 1pm.

The Citizens are one of three Maltese sides competing in this season’s Europa League alongside Hibernians and Sirens, who are making their first-ever appearance in a UEFA club competition.

