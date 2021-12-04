VALLETTA 0

BIRKIRKARA 0

VALLETTA A. Guarnone-6; J. Borg-7; R. Camilleri-6.5; T. Caruana-6.5; J. Arthur-6.5; H. Dilaver-5 (79 S. Dimech); I. Curjuric-7; R. Muscat-6; E. Sala-6 (79 J. Zerafa); M. Fontanella-7.5; K. Tulimieri-6.5 (72 E. Pena Beltre).

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes-7.5; E. Ruiz-7; E. Pepe-7; Y. Yankam-6 (72 O. Carniello); L. Montebello-6.5; F. Falcone-5 (84 K. Bevis); R. Scicluna-6; C. Attard-6; L. Aguirre-6.5; Jeferson-5 (58 C. Bonanni-6); D. Venancio-6 (72 P. Mbong).

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Curjuric, Venancio, Caruana.

BOV Player of the Match Ivan Curjuric (Valletta).

Valletta and Birkirkara cancelled each other in a goalless stalemate at the National Stadium.

The final result surely satisfies more leaders Hibernians who can now further extend their lead at the top if they manage to beat Floriana this afternoon.

Valletta and Birkirkara produced an intense game with the Citizens creating more opportunities, especially in the first half.

Birkirkara, on their part, tried to have their say in the second half but as time went by the game became more cagey and chances were at a premium.

It took a while before Valletta and Birkirkara sparked the opening 45 minutes into life with the Citizens opting for a prudent approach whereas the Stripes were looking for a more pragmatic approach in their playing style.

