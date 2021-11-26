Valletta FC’s complaint against the result of their Premier League match against Sliema Wanderers last weekend was upheld by the Malta FA Protest Board on Friday.

The Wanderers had won the match 2-1 at the National Stadium but earlier this week, Valletta FC filed a protest at the Malta FA offices against the result of the match as they contended that Sliema’s Hassan Warsana was ineligible to play in the match.

Valletta contended that the Djibouti player was ineligible to play in the match as he was supposed to be serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine on the day of the match after he was part of the team that was beaten by Algeria in a World Cup qualifier played in Egypt, which is ranked as a dark red-listed country.

The Malta FA Protest Board accepted Valletta’s arguments and awarded the Citizens the three points of the match.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta