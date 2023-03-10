VALLETTA 0
BALZAN 0
VALLETTA
C. Formosa-6, E. Ruiz-6, A. Zammit-5 (56 Niltinho), S. Dimech-5, E. Pena Beltre-6, F. Falcone-5.5 (76 W. Jebor), B. Kamdem-5, B. Paiber-6 (79 T. Caruana), R. Muscat-6.5, E. Sala-6, K. Bevis-5 (79 J. Ngong).
BALZAN
J. Debono-6, I. Bozovic-6, S. Arab-6, M. Grima-6.5, B. Mladenovic-6.5 (70 D. Ndinga), P. Fenech-7.5, N. Zerjal-6, M. Raso-6, M. de Sousa Nogureira-6.5, A. Andrejic-5 (83 B. Hili), B. Kaljevic-5 (57 A. Satariano-5).
Referee: Fyodor Zammit.
Yellow card: Ruiz.
BOV player of the match Paul Fenech (Balzan).
Valletta and Balzan fired blanks in a hard-fought encounter at the Centenary Stadium on Friday.
Both teams were looking for a massive lift following last week’s victories over Gżira United and Floriana respectively.
Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
