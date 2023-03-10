Valletta and Balzan drew blanks in an opaque display on Friday at the Centenary Stadium. They were both looking for a massive lift following last week’s victories over Gzira and Floriana respectively.

It was the Reds who had the better chances. The result extended Balzan’s unbeaten run to 10 matches as they continued to improve under coach Oliver Spiteri.

But Valletta’s defence is proving to be the bedrock of their success of late, as they delivered a second clean sheet in three matches.

In reality, however, the result did little to help Valletta’s bid to challenge for a European berth or Balzan’s attempts to force their way into the top three.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...