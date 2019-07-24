The Malta Football Association (Malta FA) announced that Valletta and Balzan will meet in the 2019 Super Cup final on Saturday, December 21 (kick-off: 3pm).

Last season, Valletta lifted their 25th title after a decider showdown with Hibernians at the National Stadium.

However, the Citizens' quest for a second straight domestic treble was denied by Balzan who had the better of Valletta after a penalty shoot-out in the FA Trophy final. This was the Reds' first major title in their history.

Last season's trophy was also contested by the Citizens and the Reds with the former emerging winners 2-1. A Michael Johnson own goal and a late strike from Mario Fontanella handed Valletta their 12th Super Cup success.

Meanwhile, the Malta FA also announced that the Women's Super Cup will be played at the National Stadium.

In fact, Women's league and domestic cup winners Birkirkara will take on Mġarr United, runners-up in the 2018/2019 season, on Friday, December 13 (kick-off: 4.30pm).

The Stripes won the Super Cup four times while the Greens are chasing their first major honour.