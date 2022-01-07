This year’s Valletta Baroque Festival will only include local ensembles, with the festival programme curtailed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The international portion of the programme will be postponed to the next edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival, in 2023. All patrons who booked tickets for cancelled portions of the festival will be receiving a full refund.

Now in its 10th year, the Valletta Baroque Festival celebrates early 17th and 18th-century music. It is organised by Festivals Malta in collaboration with Teatru Manoel and Visit Malta.

This year’s abridged version of the festival will be held between January 18 and 28.

In a statement on Friday, Festivals Malta said that the decision to put off international acts to next year was an unfortunate but necessary one.

“The agency felt that this was the most responsible action to take in order to safeguard the wellbeing of its artists, team and patrons,” it said.

Festivals Malta apologised for any inconvenience caused.