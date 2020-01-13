The Valletta Baroque Festival continues this evening with Orpheus, I Am, being held at the Archaeology Museum in Valletta.

Performing tonight are Joel Frederiksen & Ensemble Phoenix Munich, featuring Frederiksen on bass, lute and archlute, Ryosuke Sakamoto on theorbo, lute and viola da gamba, and Domen Marinčič on viola da gamba.

They will perform English, French and Italian music from the late Renaissance and early Baroque. These include works by Thomas Campion (1567-1620), Tobias Hume (c. 1569-1645), John Dowland (1563-1626), Nicolas Vallet (c. 1583-1642), Gabriel Bataille (c. 1575-1630), Giulio Caccini (c. 1545-1618), and Giovanni Girolamo Kapsberger (1580-1651) and Claudio Monteverdi (c. 1567-1643).

The title of the concert refers to the first work on the programme by Robert Johnson (1583-1633).

Orpheus, I Am is being held this evening at 7.30pm at the Archaeology Museum in Republic Street Valletta. For tickets, visit www.kultura.mt. For an extra small fee, one can meet the artists after the concert while enjoying a drink and some appetisers. More information about the festival is available at www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt.