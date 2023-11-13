The Valletta Baroque Festival returns for the 12th edition in January 2024 with over 30 concerts spread over three weeks.

The festival will take place between January 11 and 28, with concerts held in more than 15 different venues, including St John's Co-Cathedral (Valletta), Lapsing Church (St Julian's), San Anton Palace (Attard), and Żurrieq's Parish Church.

The festival will open with grandiosity with the concert ‘St John Passion BWV 245 by Johann Sebastian Bach’, which will be performed by the Valletta Baroque Ensemble and Kor Malta under the musical direction of Riccardo Bianchi at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The festival will then wrap up with an opera for children, 'La Serva Padrona by Pergolesi', under the musical direction of Sarah Spiteri and scenic direction of Jacob Piccinino.

This year’s programme includes an exceptional list of international musicians and local artists., including artists Robin Pharo, Zefiro Ensemble, Alon Sairel, Holland Baroque with Wu Wei, Lucile Boulanger, and many others.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announcing details on the Valletta Baroque Festival. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Announcing the details for the Valletta Baroque Festival on Monday, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici described this year's edition as "special" as it includes an exceptional line-up and dynamic performances.

"Extending across three weeks, the festival provides an essential Baroque experience in splendid venues that boast genuine Baroque settings adorned with opulent decor, sculptures, and paintings of that period," he said.

Bonnici said that the festival provides an opportunity for the public to experience not just Baroque music, but also different music inspired by the particular style.

He said that apart from the Valletta Baroque Festival opening the cultural calendar year, it is also an important attraction for cultural tourism.

The Valletta Baroque Festival is produced by Festivals Malta in collaboration with Teatru Manoel and Visit Malta. This is the third edition that Festivals Malta is producing since the festival was added to the agency’s portfolio of events in 2021.

Valletta Baroque Festival's artistic director, Kenneth Zammit Tabona. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Baroque Festival Artistic Director Kenneth Zammit Tabona said the event provides something for everyone and praised its growing popularity over the years.

“From its very inception, this festival enjoyed a strong international reputation and has established itself among the top ten festivals of its kind in Europe," he said.

Zammit Tabona said following last year's success, this year's edition will also see the return of The Rock Troupers & the Valletta Baroque Ensemble with their project BaRock at the Manoel Theatre.

Conductor, composer, and performer Michael Laus also performed a number of Bach's classical tracks.

Festivals Malta CEO Frans Agius and Festivals Malta Chairman Aaron Zahra were also present during the press conference.