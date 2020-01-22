The Valletta International Baroque Festival, which runs until Saturday, continues with three concerts today and tomorrow as follows:

La Grande Chapelle, a Spanish vocal and instrumental ensemble of early sacred music directed by Albert Recasens, will perform a concert of music by Pedro Ruimonte at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.

Entitled Music at the Court of the Archdukes Albert and Isabella Clara Eugenia, Ruimonte wrote the music between 1601 and 1614 when he was Master of Chamber Music at the Brussels court of the Archduke Albert and his extremely cultured and artistic wife, the Infanta Isabella Clara Eugenia. For a small fee, patrons will also be able meet the artists after the concert while enjoying a drink and appetisers.

Katherine Watson and Elizabeth Kenny will perform a concert entitled Musica Clandestina at Verdala Palace, Buskett Gardens tomorrow at noon.

Celebrating the 400th anniversary of Barbara Strozzi’s birth, the concert’s programme delves into the musical and personal lives of Strozzi and other great baroque composers, including Claudio Monteverdi, Francesca Caccini and Hieronymus Kapsberger.

Florilegium, an early music ensemble based in London and directed by Ashley Solomon, will perform a concert entitled Music from the Missions at the Jesuits Church, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The eight decades of the presence of Jesuit missionaries among the Chiquitos (1691-1767) and the Moxenos (1680-1767), in the Amazonian forest of eastern Bolivia saw a rapid development of the musical training of the indigenous population. An impressive collection of musical manuscripts had been produced by the composers and copyists of the ancient missions. This concert gives an overview of that wonderful music.

For tickets, visit https://www.kultura.mt/en/festivals/valletta-baroque-festival.