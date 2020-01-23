Two concerts will be held tomorrow as part of the Valletta International Baroque Festival.

Voces Suaves, a vocal ensemble based in Basel, Swizerland, that performs Renaissance and Baroque music with solo voices, is performing a concert entitled Nel mezzo del cammin di nostra vita at Verdala Palace, Buskett, tomorrow at noon.

The concert promises to take the audience through the three after-worlds lying beyond our mortal life, and is inspired by Dante Alighieri’s descriptions in the Divina Commedia.

Italian counter-tenor Raffaele Pé and his ensemble La Lira di Orfeo will perform a concert entitled Giulio Cesare. A Baroque Hero at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Raffaele Pe and La Lira di Orfeo

The group approaches the figure of Julius Caesar with refined musicality and artistry, demonstrating the contrasting personality traits of this great general who was capable not only of heroic acts but also of compassion, amorous exhilaration and physical and emotional fragility.

The festival is coming to an end on Saturday.

For tickets, visit https://www.kultura.mt. For more information, visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt.