Two concerts will be held tomorrow as part of the Valletta Baroque Festival which ends tomorrow.

The Valletta Baroque Ensemble (ViBE), in partnership with dancers from Moveo Dance Company, will perform La Belle Danse at the Archaeology Museum, Valletta, tomorrow at noon.

During the event, they will explore the rich repertoire of French and Italian suites that offer a particularly rich trove of dance movements. Audiences will be transported to a time when the collaboration between music and dance flourished, illustrating what composers and dancing masters of the baroque era thought to be a perfect harmony of artistic expression.

German soprano Simone Kermes, accompanied by the Italian ensemble Amici Veneziani, will perform the festival’s final concert entitled Bel Canto di Napoli at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The programme was composed during the golden era of Naples, with arias written for Farinelli, Cafarelli, and other virtuoso castrati, besides music describing ‘La Tempesta’ by Vivaldi, Porpora, Pergolesi, Hasse, Handel and others.

For tickets, visit www.kultura.mt/en/festivals/valletta-baroque-festival.