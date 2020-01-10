The eighth edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival opens this evening, featuring once again top-notch artists, both from Malta and abroad, performing music from Monteverdi to Bach and beyond.

The first concert is Porpora vs Handel, presented by Les Musiciens du Louvre, directed by Thibault Noally, and starring mezzo-soprano Vivica Genaux.

The concert will take the audience back in time to early 18th-century London where composers Nicola Antonio Giacinto Porpora (1685-1750) and George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) battled over music, offering the most beautiful compositions of the genre.

The programme will include Handel’s Ouverture from Agrippina, the aria Venti turbini prestate and Cara sposa, all from Rinaldo; and Porpora’s Il Piè s’allontana from L’Angelica, Come nave in ria tempesta from Semiramide, regina dell’Assiria and Alto Giove from Polifemo.

The concert will be held this evening at 7.30pm at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta. For tickets, visit www.kultura.mt. For more information, visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt.