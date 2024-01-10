The Valletta Baroque Festival returns for the 12th edition from January 11 till January 28. Festivals Malta is producing more than 30 high calibre concerts for this year’s edition, in collaboration with Teatru Manoel, and under the artistic direction of Kenneth Zammit Tabona.

The festival is an exploration of the Baroque music idiom, and this year falls no short. Over the course of three weeks, the festival’s varied programme will captivate spectators in at least 15 charming venues throughout the island which are highly cherished, such as Verdala Palace in Siġġiewi, San Anton Palace in Attard and St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

On January 11, the festival opens its doors with a grandiose performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's St John Passion, BWV 245 at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta, led by the Valletta Baroque Ensemble (ViBE) and Kor Malta under Riccardo Bianchi's musical direction.

Manoel Theatre. Photo: Julian Vassallo Manoel Theatre. Photo: Julian Vassallo

La Serva Padrona by Pergolesi, adapted for a younger audience, with musical direction by Sarah Spiteri and scenic design by Jacob Piccinino, will be the festival's closing finale on January 28. Robin Pharo, Zefiro Ensemble, Alon Sariel, Holland Baroque with Wu Wei, Lucile Boulanger, Vox Luminis, and Les Contre-Sujets are among the talented international musicians on the festival's exceptional line-up.

“The festival remains as eclectic as ever, incorporating traditional early music disciplines alongside rock and jazz, making it one of the most appealing festivals in Europe with something for everyone. From its very inception this festival enjoyed a strong international reputation and has established itself among the top 10 festivals of its kind in Europe,” said artistic director Kenneth Zammit Tabona.

Moreover, the line-up showcases the immense talent of local artists by inviting several local musicians, including Festivals Malta's own Valletta Baroque Ensemble (ViBE) and Abos Project & Consort, who add a distinct Maltese flavour.

The concert BaRock, led by The Rock Troupers and ProMużika Ensemble will also return, with their project at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, a now household favourite among audiences. In collaboration with The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Michael Laus, a varied programme of the best concert pianists in Malta will be performing the keyboard concertos by Bach.

The festival presents a remarkable display of musical talent that will stay in everyone’s hearts and minds, all while charmingly fusing music, history, and beloved Maltese heritage.

Valletta Baroque Festival

The Valletta Baroque Festival is produced by Festivals Malta in collaboration with Teatru Manoel and Visit Malta, and supported by the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.

Tickets and more information are available on www.festivals.mt/vbf.