The Valletta International baroque Festival, which runs until Saturday, continues with three concerts today and tomorrow as follows:

Tenor Nicholas Mulroy and musician Elizabeth Kenny on the lute and theorbo will perform a concert entitled At Once It Charms The Sense at San Anton Palace, Attard, today at noon.

The programme of 17th-century European songs ranges from intimate, confessional, syllabic lute songs to those with a more extrovert and stylised approach.

The Valletta Baroque Ensemble (VIBE), directed by Stefano Molardi and Kor Malta, directed by Riccardo Bianchi, will perform Heinrich Ignaz Franz Von Biber’s Requiem at St George’s parish church, Qormi, today at 7.30pm.

This concert will take the audience through a selection of Von Biber’s finest instrumental and vocal music, with his Requiem as the star piece.

The MOA Trio, comprising Dimitri Ashkenazy on clarinet, Deborah Marchetti on violin and Jacqueline Ott on marimba, will perform a concert entitled The Goldbergs Reinvented at the Maritime Museum, Vittoriosa, tomorrow at noon.

The Goldberg Variations have been endlessly transcribed for all sorts of instruments and this concert will enable the audience to appreciate how they sound on clarinet, violin and marimba.

For tickets and information on other concerts forming part of the festival, visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt/programme.