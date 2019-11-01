A long white streak believed to be paint was found splashed on the side of one of Valletta’s sea-facing bastions on Friday morning.

The stain was discovered between the stretch of rampart between Fort St Elmo and the Siege Bell War memorial, directly below the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Mediterranean Street in Valletta.

Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit condemned the act and appealed to the authorities to hold whoever was responsible accountable.

“We condemn this careless act and I appeal to LESA and the police to investigate, fine and insist on restoration,” Mr Zammit told Times of Malta.

“The local council does not have the power to enforce the law, so I appeal to the police to find whoever is responsible immediately.”

Mr Zammit also appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information.

The stain, which begins near the top of the bastion and trails all the way down to the ground was spotted early on Friday and brought to attention on social media by Valletta councilor Mark Spiteri Lucas.

“This is shameful and condemnable,” Mr Spiteri Lucas wrote in a post.

“We need to take action against those who can’t be bothered about the common national heritage that our capital city has to offer.”