BALZAN 1

Ljubomirac 36

VALLETTA 3

Bevis 13; Akpoveta 65; Dimech 90

BALZAN

J. Debono-6, S. Arab-6 (79 B. Hili), M. Grima-6 (A. Nogueira), P. Fenech-6, A. Torres-6, U. Ljubomirac-6.5 (75 L. Mallia), M. Zlatkovic-6, A. Satariano-6.5 (60 A. Bradshaw), N. Braunovic-5.5, M. Raso-6, B. Kaljevic-6.

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-7, J. Borg-6, R. Camilleri-6, O. Akpoveta-7 (80 F. Cheveresan), C. Gauci-6 (52 S. Dimech), E. Pena Beltre-6, B. Kamdem-6, B. Paiber-7 (67 T. Caruana), E. Sala-6, J. Willy-6, K. Bevis-7.

Referee Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards Zlatkovic, Sala, Torres, Satariano, Braunovic, Raso, Bradley, Paiber.

BOV Player of the match Oke Akpoveta (Valletta FC).

Valletta ended a poor run of results when they had the better of Balzan at the Centenary Stadium.

It was a vital victory for the Citizens who were coming from a dire run of five matches without a win and no doubt will inject some much-needed confidence in Thane Micallef’s squad.

Valletta started brightly and after five minutes Brandon Paiber’s inswinger was somehow kept out by Balzan goalkeeper Jonathan Debono.

Balzan responded three minutes later when Milos Zlatkovic served Bojan Kaljevic and the Montenegrin forward fired wide.

On ten minutes Satariano came close but his effort flew over.

