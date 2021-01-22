Antonio José Cardoso Mendes began his Valletta reign with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Balzan to lift the club’s spirits. The victory moved Valletta up to eighth in the table with two games in hand. Miguel Alba scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

It was Valletta’s first match in over a month because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the citizens’ camp.

On the pitch, new Valletta coach Antonio José Cardoso Mendes kept faith with the 4-2-1-3 tactical approach often utilised by his predecessor Gilbert Agius but effected some changes in personnel.

Enmy Pena Beltre started on the right of Valletta’s defence and Ryan Fenech received a starting role detailed to provide cover to the defence. Santiago Malano was granted licence to roam behind the attacking trio formed by Matteo Piciollo, Kyrian Nwoko, and Alba.

