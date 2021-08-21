VALLETTA 1

Loof 44 og

BALZAN 0

Valletta

A. Guarnone-6; R. Camilleri-7, T. Caruana-6, J. Arthur-6, C. Gauci-7, E. Pena Beltre-6.5, J. Zerafa-6 (66 M. Sansone), I. Curjuric-7, Caio Prado-6.5 (86 I. Micallef), M. Fontanella-6 (86 M. Jurdik), L. Campos-6.5 (74 E. Sala).

Balzan

V. Vranes-6; A. Loof-5, S. Arab-6 (88 N. Frendo), M. Duric-6 (46 M. Grima-6), P. Fenech-6 (83 M. Zlatkovic), M. Johnson-6, U. Ljubomirac-6, M. Mijic-6.5, A. Andrejic-6, B. Kaljevic-6 (46 A, Alves), S. Cipriott-6.

Referee Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards Cipriott, Curjuric, Andrejic, Arab.

BOV Player of the Match Caio Prado (Valletta).

Second game and second win for Valletta after they defeated Balzan thanks to a first-half own goal from Balzan defender Augustine Loof.

The Citizens dominated proceedings even though Balzan made it hard for them to create clear-cut opportunities throughout the game.

Balzan may not have had the most possession but they did create chances and they will feel the scoreline does not make justice for their efforts.

Uros Ljubomirac recorded the first chance of the match but his header sailed over the bar, after 13 minutes.

Moments later, Bojan Kaljevic tried his luck from the edge of the area but failed to hit the target.

