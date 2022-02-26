VALLETTA 1

Caio 53

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6, J. Borg-5.5, R. Camilleri-6, T. Caruana-6 (82 R. Muscat), C. Gauci-6, E. Pena Beltre-6, I. Curjuric-7 (82 H. Dilaver), E. Sala-6, C. Prado-6 (90 A. Zammit), M. Fontanella-6 (90 M. Sansone), K. Tulimieri-6.5 (69 L. Campos).

SLIEMA

D. Cassar-6, J. Morales-6.5, R. Schiavi-5.5 (46 R. Kisil-6), J. Mintoff-6 (86 J. Engerer), M. Scerri-6 (72 O. Elouni), G. Inters, E. Agius-5.5 (63 M. Piciollo), O. Linton-6.5, J.P. Farrugia-5.5 (46 V. Berisha-5.5), M. Beerman-5.5, M. Davis-5.5.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Guarnone, Fontanella, Farrugia, Morales, Sala, Scerri, Dilaver.

BOV Player of the match: Ivan Curjuric (Valletta).

Valletta were back to winning ways as a goal by Caio Prado early in the second half handed them a narrow win over bottom-placed Sliema Wanderers.

The Citizens, who had lost seven out of the previous eight league matches, picked up three valuable points that revive their hopes of securing a top-six berth at the end of the first phase.

Although they are still eighth, they lie just three points away from the sixth place but Gżira United and Sirens have a game in hand.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta

Continue to reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta