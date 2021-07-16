Valletta put their defeat against Birżebbuġa firmly behind their backs when they comfortably dismissed Sirens – a victory which renews the Citizens’ hopes to get promoted to the Premier Division.

This win puts the Lilywhites on the third grid with three points but hot on Sirens’ and Birżebbuġa’s heels who have four points in the second spot.

The Citizens took an early lead through Nikolai Zammit and soon went 2-0 up with Daniel Paolella before John Napier and Matthew Sciberras pulled two goals back, in between, Niki Lanzon made it 3-1. Peter Borg restored Valletta’s two goals’ cushion.

In the second session, both Zammit and Lanzon completed their hat-trick as they profited from some defensive mistakes to open a six-goal lead for Valletta. Marc Grech deceived Thomas Micallef from a distance to end the session 8-3.

