Valletta 0

Astana 4

Murtazeyev 25’, 68’;Tomasov 37’, 89’

Valletta: Y. Cini, R. Camilleri, M. Piciollo (62’ S. Dimech), J. Borg, E. Pena Beltre, J. Zerafa (53’ E. Sala), D. Packer, R. Muscat, M. Fontanella, Y. Messias, K. Tulimieri (62’ N. Pulis).

Astana: N. Eric, A. Rukavina, S. Muzhikov (76’ R. Janga), D. Rotariu, R. Sigurjonsson (68’ Z. Tomasevic), M. Tomasov, I. Maevski, L. Simunovic, E. Potnikov, R. Murtazeyev, D. Shomko (80’ A. Beysebekov).

Referee: Stephan Klossner (SWI).

Yellow cards: Pena Beltre, Sala, Tulimieri

Valletta, the last Maltese team standing in European competitions, bowed out of the Europa League with a painful 4-0 setback to FC Astana.

Two first half goals ended the Maltese Champions’ hopes of coming out with a respectable result from the second league of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying match against FA Astana. The team from Kazakhstan won yesterday’s match 4-0 to complete a 9-1 aggregate.

The Lilywhites’ chances of progressing were virtually over a week ago when they suffered a 5-1 reverse in Kazakhsan. However, Darren Abdilla’s men were determined to bow out of the competition with a good performance in yesterday’s return match at the National Stadium.

FK Astana found no difficulty in beating Valletta 4-0 to set up a clash with BATE Borisov of Belarus in the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League thanks to a 9-1 aggregate score.

Following the 5-1 defeat in the first leg, the Citizens were hoping to bow out of the competition with a positive result but the champions of Kazakhstan maintained the excellent form shown in the first leg to cruise to victory.

The gap between the two teams was evident right from the start with Valletta having to rely on counter-attacks in their attempt to penetrate the Astana rearguard.

With goalkeeper Henry Bonello joining Jonathan Caruana, Santiago Malano and Bojan Kalejvic on the casualty list, coach Darren Abdilla named Yenz Cini in goal. Matteo Piciollo was preferred to Kyrian Nwoko. Piciollo and Yuri Messias supported Mario Fontanella in attack in the usual 4-3-3 formation. Steve Borg was also unavailable as he completed his three-match ban.

Cini was called into action after just five minutes when Marin Tomasov was left unmarked on the right flank but his fine effort was neutralised by the Valletta goalkeeper. Three minutes later, Ivan Maevski’s close range header was parried by Cini.

On 21 minutes, Mario Fontanella managed to beat goalkeeper Nenad Eric with a shot from inside the area but referee Stephan Klossner disallowed the ‘goal’ for handling infringement.

Four minutes later, the visitors took the lead. Muzhikov sent Roman Murtazayev through on the right and the latter advanced before beating Cini with a fine shot.

Fontanella was the most active player for Valletta, testing the Astana goalkeeper with a shot from outside the area on 32 minutes.

Five minutes later, Astana doubled the score. Marin Tomasov received an assist on the right and rounded the goalkeeper before placing the ball at the back of the net with an angled shot.

Eight minutes in the second half, off a cross by Enmy Pena Beltre from the right, Yuri de Jesus Messias’ effort was deflected into a corner. On 59 minutes, Rotariu headed just wide off an inviting free kick by Tomasov.

After introducing young Albanian midfielder Eslit Sala earlier on, Darren Abdilla brought on Shaun Dimech and Nicholas Pulis to give his homegrown hopes a taste of European football.

Fontanella went close to reducing the gap on 65 minutes when he pounced on a through pass on the left flank and rounded the goalkeeper, trying his luck with an angled shot but his attempt hit the foot of the upright with the ball being cleared into safety by a defender.

Astana increased the lead on 68 minutes. Antonio Rukavina delivered a cross from the right and Roman Murtazayev headed home past the helpless Cini.

Cini kept Valetta’s heads above the water five minutes later, blocking into a corner a close range effort by Rotariu.

Ten minutes from time, Dimech had a powerful drive partially saved by the Astana goalkeeper, Messias took the loose ball and crossed for Pulis who headed the ball high.

Substitute Rangelo Janga could have made it 4-0 two minutes from time but was unlucky to hit the upright.

However Astana were not to be denied on 89 minutes when substitute Beysebekov advanced on the left to serve the unmarked Marin Tomasov who hit hard past the Valletta goalkeeper.