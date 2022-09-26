Valletta Breakwater and Ħamrun 147 A booked a place in the National KO final as they won their respective semi-finals last week.

The Citizens saw off Cospicua Rangers 21-19 in an entertaining affair.

In the second semi-final, Ħamrun 147 A won the derby against Ħamrun 147 B 21-18.

The final will be held on September 30 at the Fuego Speakeasy Arena and will be played on the best of 20 frames.

Meanwhile in the Regional KO, four teams managed to enter the semi-finals of the competition after they eased past their opponents.

